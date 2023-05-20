Muskan Verma talks about her series, Inspector Avinash

Actress Muskan Verma made her OTT debut with the series Inspector Avinash. The actress considers herself extremely lucky to have had this opportunity.

“I am lucky enough to get the chance to work with director and writer Neeraj Pathak, who gave me this break. I shared screen space with Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela. My role has all the shades, it’s a strong character,” she said.

“Being from a middle-class family, I totally identify with my character, Bunny. She aspires to make her father proud. I essay the role of a police constable’s daughter from UP and to get the dialect of the place right, I visited the police quarters in Lucknow and met the families there. That really helped me a lot.” She enjoyed working with Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela. “It was amazing, and Randeep sir is a great actor. I learnt a lot working with him and Urvashi. Urvashi treated me like a younger sister, which made me comfortable.”