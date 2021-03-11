‘My biggest fear is losing close ones,’ says Tushar Kalia

What were your reasons for doing Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I followed the show and wanted to do it for a long time. I am a fitness freak, love going for adventure trips and swimming. I was looking to participate in this show but I was not getting that window.

How is Rohit Shetty as mentor and host?

Rohit Shetty is fabulous and guides all the contestants so very well, especially when they get stuck in any particular situation. He is the master in his craft. There is nobody as good as him in our industry. I am looking forward to working with him.

What do you do to maintain your fitness level?

It has become a lifestyle now. If I miss the gym, I make sure to do some physical exercises. I go for a run or I dance. But the most important thing is what you eat. It’s important to eat healthy.

What is your biggest fear in life?

My biggest fear in life is losing my close ones. I am very close to my family. Going away from them is the fear I possess. Otherwise, I have no phobia at all.

You will be directing soon. Tell us more about that.

I am already working on a movie and have finished the script but I can’t divulge much. This will be my debut as a director. I have zero interest in acting. I am more inclined towards direction.

You recently got engaged to Triveni Barman. What does your fiancée say about your participation in KKK?

She is super excited. She watches the show. Maybe after sometime she will also come to Cape Town.