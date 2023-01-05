My competition has always been with myself: Sunny Singh

From debuting with Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji to impressing his fans with his character, Chauka, in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sunny Singh has had quite an interesting journey.

As the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star gears up for his releases in 2023, Sunny shareshow he prepares for each of his diverse roles.

The actor says, “My competition has always been with myself. For me, what matters is the reading. You know the whole film’s story, your character and their thoughts, what is happening in the film and with other characters. So, you automatically know how you need to play your part.” — TMS