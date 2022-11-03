‘My journey has just begun,’ says Aditya Shukla

Tell us about your role in Ishq KI Daastan Naagmani. How much do you relate to the character?

Loving, loyal and caring—these are the qualities I share with my character. Strong and angry as well but I guess that depends on the situation.

Who do you bond with on the sets?

Director Randeep sir, who helps me understand the character.

How is it working with Pavitra Punia and Neha Yadav?

It’s amazing! I get along with Pavitra Punia, who plays Mohini and Neha Yadav, who plays Rambha very well. Actually we three share so much screen time together that it has helped us become great friends.

Talking about your journey so far, what has been the landmark in your career?

I would say that my career has barely begun. So currently, I am grateful to God, to the industry and the channel. There is still a long way to go but the good part is that the journey has begun.

What is the best thing that you like about the telly world?

That it’s entertaining not just for the audience but for us actors too. We as actors are always working on new ways to win hearts and minds of our audience and give them value for their time and attention.

What is your learning from the industry?

The industry is very welcoming and it gives me the scope to showcase my talent as an actor. The industry never allows me to feel the pressure that I am in competition with anyone as I am doing my work to the best of my abilities and learning and growing as an actor and person.

This is your first show with Dangal TV. How has been the experience?

One of the working mottos of the channel is to keep the audience in mind and work for them. We all are here to work, to provide our viewers a wonderful and entertaining experience.