My wife Arpita Khan is constantly trolled for being overweight and dark: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai, April 25
Actor Aayush Sharma, who recently hosted the Eid party at his Khar residence along with his wife Arpita Khan, has hit back at trolls who constantly ridicule Arpita on her looks every time her new pictures come on the internet.
Here's a clip from the party:
View this post on Instagram
The actor was recently speaking at Tedx Talks platform and defended his wife as he said, "My wife, she is constantly trolled for being overweight, she is a constant target and being a celebrity she should not be fat or she should dress a certain way and she is dark in colour. Every time a picture comes live, people remind her that she is dark in colour."
He further mentioned that the world has largely forgotten that beauty is intrinsic. He shared, "You should come to terms that beauty is no longer internal, nobody wants to know you as a human being, people want to see you beautiful externally...but I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin."
"She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing and I am never gonna be in front of the camera, so I am gonna be who I am and I am gonna live my life as I want to," he concluded.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet
Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...
First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'
278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...
Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president
The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...
Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail
Waris Punjab De chief kept in a separate cell, not allowed t...
Police station set afire by locals protesting over death of teenage girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj
People allegedly belonging to Adivasi and Rajbangshi communi...