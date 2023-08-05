My wife's perspective shaped my performance in Neerja, says Rajveer Singh

IANS

Rajveer Singh, who has earned admiration for his performance as Abeer in Neerja, attributed his success to the unwavering support, and insights provided by his wife.

In a heartfelt acknowledgment, Rajveer shares how his wife’s perspective and empathy have been instrumental in shaping his portrayal of Abeer, making this show a worth watching experience for viewers.

Talking about his wife, Rajveer says, “My wife’s love and understanding have been instrumental in shaping my character of Abeer in Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. She regularly follows the show and deeply connects with its message, particularly the determination of women to rise above their circumstances.”

“She totally understands the complexities of my character and empathises with the journey of Abeer. Her insightful opinions on every scene I shoot breathe life into Abeer’s journey, adding a new dimension to my performance,” he added.

At the heart of this gripping tale is the journey of Neerja, portrayed brilliantly by Aastha Sharma, a determined young woman seeking to redefine her identity despite challenging circumstances. Adding depth and emotion to the series is Rajveer’s portrayal of Abeer, a scion of an affluent Kolkata family who finds solace in Neerja, reminding him of a love from his past.

In the upcoming track of the show, viewers will be treated to a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and self-discovery. As Neerja agrees to the decoy marriage with Abeer, the story unfolds with twists and turns.