Nachange Sari Raat-fame Taz of Stereo Nation passes away at 54

Chandigarh, April 30

'Nachange Saari Raat', 'Daroo Vich Pyar' are songs that rock the dance floor till date. But the singer who gave us these songs has passed on. Tarsame Singh Saini, popularly known as Taz of Stereo Nation, died of liver failure, within weeks after coming out of coma. He was 54.

Taz rose to fame with 1989 album ‘Hit The Desk’. Being the lead singer of the pop band, Stereo Nation that was formed in 1996, he went on to give us hits including Pyar ho gaya, Nachange sari raat, Gallan gorian from the album Slave II Fusion. Taz is said to be the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music. He also sang for films Tum Bin (Daroo vich pyar), Koi Mill Gaya (It’s magic) and Race (Mujhe to jadoo) among others.

As soon as the news of his death broke on the Internet, his fans and friends expressed their condolences on social media.

Singer Bally Sagoo shared a picture with Taz on his Instagram Stories ad wrote, “"RIP brother @tazstereonation You will truly be missed.”

A screenshot of Bally Sagoo's Instagram Stories.

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha also shared a throwback picture of herself with Taz and wrote, “Heartbroken to hear that a pioneer of the British Asian music scene has just left us. You cannot underestimate my excitement on first hearing #HitTheDeck. By #jonnyZee then ‪@tazstereonation pure Br’Asian pop fusion. for all the joy you gave me Taz. God Bless you @tazstereonation."

Here's Gurinder Chadha's post:



Caption View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurinder Chadha, OBE 💙 (@gurinder.chadha)

Singer Jay Sean and his wife too wrote about their association with Taz. Jay Sean reshared his wife Thara Natalie’s story and wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of this legend. You touched so many lives and continue to as your music lives on. May you rest in peace brother.”

A screenshot of Jay Sean's Instagram Stories.

Singer Adnan Sami condoled Taz’s demise on Twitter. He said, “Can’ believe it!! Extremely Saddened and Shocked… May he Rest In Peace…”

Can’t believe it!!

Extremely Saddened & Shocked…

May he Rest in Peace…🙏💔https://t.co/GUiOWOfJuT — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 29, 2022

It was on March 22 that Taz’s band shared an update on his official Instagram account. There was note about his health, which gave hope to his fans and Instafam. The note read, “Dear All, Taz Sir is no longer in a coma, He’s showing improvements every day. The family has thanked everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time. When there is more positive news, we will let us all know. Thanks again for your positive thoughts.”

