 Naga Chaitanya Akkineni says he couldn't have asked for better OTT debut than ‘Dhootha' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Naga Chaitanya Akkineni says he couldn't have asked for better OTT debut than ‘Dhootha'

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni says he couldn't have asked for better OTT debut than ‘Dhootha'

Naga Chaitanya along with the lead cast of 'Dhootha' reaches IFFI for its premiere

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni says he couldn't have asked for better OTT debut than ‘Dhootha'

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is busy promoting 'Dhootha'. Instagram/chayakkineni



IANS

Mumbai, November 27

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, who will be soon seen in the streaming series ‘Dhootha', attended the ongoing edition of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. At the festival, the actor shared that he couldn't have asked for a better streaming debut than ‘Dhootha'

The premiere was attended by the lead cast of the series, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Parvathy Thiruvothu and series director Vikram K. Kumar. The premiere was also graced by Prithul Kumar, and Delilah M. Lobo.

Talking about his streaming debut, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni said: “I couldn't have asked for a better series to make my streaming debut. As an actor I consume a lot of content on OTT, and always wanted to explore the space. The collaborative aspect of working in a series with a more extended engagement with the same character and fellow actors, is intriguing and refreshing.”

‘Dhootha' marks Parvathy Thiruvothu's foray in Telugu cinema.

Watch the trailer of the show:

Talking about her decision to be a part of Dhootha, Parvathy said: “I am a fan of suspenseful thrillers, but the decision to be a part of Dhootha was more of the script choosing me than I choosing it. Dhootha is unlike anything I have done in the past and I was curious and excited to do something so unique. Vikram's approach to not just the story but every individual character makes it extremely enticing for any actor to be a part of the project. It's taken me 17 years to make my debut in Telugu entertainment, and I am glad that it happened with Dhootha.”

Director Vikram Kumar said: “I let my instincts lead me while working on the story of Dhootha and from just a suspense-thriller, it evolved into something deeper and more meaningful, as the protagonist journeys along, we did too. And while describing and writing the characters I knew who I would have wanted to play those roles. I am equal parts thrilled and grateful that everything worked out just the way I had hoped, with Naga, Parvathy, Priya and Prachi.”

‘Dhootha' is set to premiere on Prime Video in on December 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

3
India

New Maldives President opts for Turkey over India as first port of call

4
Chandigarh

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

5
Punjab Firing at singer’s house in Canada

Moosewala’s father hits out at Punjab govt

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Sports

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya back in Mumbai Indians after intense drama

8
Chandigarh

Farmers block road in Mohali

9
Haryana

Pay Rs 400-cr enhancement fee in a month, Gurugram residents told

10
Himachal

Congress high command to decide candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling to start shortly, says NDMA on rescue operations

NDMA’s plan for manual horizontal drilling at Uttarakhand tunnel: A team of six to work in groups of three

Vertical and manual horizontal drilling are the two methods ...

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Top PMO official says trapped workers to be rescued soon, multi-pronged efforts on

Principal secretary to PM PK Mishra and Union Home Secretary...

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the waiver is an additiona...

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York gurdwara

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

The Ambassador had gone to the gurdwara to offer prayers on ...

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

The narcotics recovered is valued around Rs 30 lakh, say pol...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals in Amritsar?

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Khattar inaugurates multi-storey parking at Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula

Three-day protest: Farmer leaders to give memorandum to Punjab governor on Tuesday

Devotees throng gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

Farmers start MSP stir on Chandigarh border

Delhi air quality nears severe zone

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

Delhi’s air quality expected to improve by tomorrow, says Environment Minister

No takers for night shelters

No takers for night shelters

Health team raids ‘namkeen’ factory running sans licence

Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Open House: What steps should be taken to instil fear of law among criminals?

2 snatchers in police net

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row