 Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls

In Telangana, home voting facility has been provided to persons with disabilities

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls

Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. ANI



ANI

Hyderabad, November 30

Actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni arrived with his wife and actor Amala Akkineni to cast their vote at the polling booth at Hyderabad Presidency College & P G Centre in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday.

He wore a blue t-shirt that he teamed up with black pants and matching sunglasses while his wife wore a multi-coloured printed saree.

At the same time, actor Naga Chaitanya also arrived to cast his vote at the same polling booth. Naga wore a green shirt with black pants .

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in 'Naa Saami Ranga.' Popular choreographer Vijay Binni who worked on many noted movies is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Naga will be seen in 'Thandel.' He will also be seen in a web series titled 'Dhootha'. It also features Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family.The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.

#Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

3
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

4
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

6
Chandigarh

Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

7
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

8
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

9
Punjab

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

10
World

Nepal becomes first South Asian country to officially register same-sex marriage

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement is locked in close race ...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Defence acquisition projects include procurement of 97 Tejas...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

India’s GDP grows 7.6 per cent in September quarter

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

GDP growth in the first quarter of current fiscal — April-Ju...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college