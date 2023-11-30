Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya cast votes in Telangana Assembly polls

ANI

Hyderabad, November 30

Actor-producer Nagarjuna Akkineni arrived with his wife and actor Amala Akkineni to cast their vote at the polling booth at Hyderabad Presidency College & P G Centre in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday.

He wore a blue t-shirt that he teamed up with black pants and matching sunglasses while his wife wore a multi-coloured printed saree.

At the same time, actor Naga Chaitanya also arrived to cast his vote at the same polling booth. Naga wore a green shirt with black pants .

Notably, polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in 'Naa Saami Ranga.' Popular choreographer Vijay Binni who worked on many noted movies is making his directorial debut with the movie.

Naga will be seen in 'Thandel.' He will also be seen in a web series titled 'Dhootha'. It also features Prachi Desai, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shanker in pivotal roles.

Telugu Original, 'Dhootha', a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt Ltd As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths and are now shadowing his family.The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.

#Telangana