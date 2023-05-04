Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama 'City of Dreams' returns with season 3

ANI
Mumbai, May 4
The makers of 'City of Dreams' have decided to expand the project with one more season.
On Thursday, Disney+ Hotstar announced the third season of its popular series.
"Gaikwads ka rishta Maharashtra ke saath abhi khatam nahi hua hai! Aap bhi toh yahi chahte the. Hotstar Specials City Of Dreams Season 3 coming soon," a post read on the streaming giant.
Sharing more details about the new season, director Nagesh Kukunoor said, "City of Dreams season 1 and 2 was loved and appreciated by the audience, this set the bar high for season 3. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession." He added, "Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, City Of Dreams season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics. Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment have been strong partners for the show and I am really grateful for them to support my vision." The political drama stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles.
More details regarding the season are awaited.
