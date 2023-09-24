Nana Patekar shares ‘biggest advantage' of being an actor

New Delhi, September 24
Veteran star Nana Patekar, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War', says the biggest advantage of being an actor is that it gives a way of taking out their frustration with the help of a camera.
In a conversation with media personnels in the capital, Nana was seen talking about advantages of being an actor.
He said: “The biggest advantage of being an actor is that we have a way of taking out our frustration with the help of a camera. If I didn't have this medium, I would have gone mad. Anyway, I am called mad. This is such a big medium for us.”
Nana was then asked about working in south films, as they are currently creating waves.
“Kaala. I had done that in Hindi then dubbed it in Tamil. They wanted 2-3 lines and I said like let me just dub more lines and that's how we did the entire film. The thing is you can dub but the language isn't yours so the expression wouldn't come. That's why I don't do it,” he added.
Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War' is touted as India's first bio-science cinematic endeavour. It talks about the scientists pivotal in developing the indigenous BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin.
Here is the trailer of the movie:
View this post on Instagram
The film also stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. The film is scheduled to release on September 28 in 10 different languages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities
Some pictures from Parineeti-Raghav's mehendi ceremony are a...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...