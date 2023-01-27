Nana Patekar to headline The Vaccine War, confirms Vivek Agnihotri

anupam kher, the vaccine war, vivek ranjan agnihotri, the vaccine war film, nana patekar Nana Patekar (Image source: Instagram)
Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, on Friday, officially confirmed that his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' will be headlined by none other than Nana Patekar.
"At 'I Am Buddha' we are committed to working with the best talent of Indian Cinema. For the vaccine war, the protagonist had to be powerful, credible and underplayed. And when we were thinking to cast somebody whose performance is unquestionable the only name we thought of was Nana Patekar. He is one of that rare breed of actors who in any role shines and who has never compromised with his craft, with his performances," Agnihotri informed.
OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 27, 2023
Nana Patekar, 3 times National Award Winner, one of the most honest & powerful actors of our times, is leading the cast of #TheVaccineWar. pic.twitter.com/MqpiTzJbUp
He added, "I am extremely glad that Pallavi Joshi (producer) and I made this choice of Nana Patekar leading the film. He has given one of the most powerful, credible, and amazing performances of his career. He surrendered himself to the script and the character which is a very very rare quality among stars. And we are so happy and delighted that Nana Patekar is acting in one of the most important films of our times. Most inspiring & honest film of our times, the most sincere and truthful film of our times The Vaccine War".
Being helmed by Agnihotri, 'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.
Pallavi, too, expressed happiness about having Nana Patekar on board.
"Nana is probably that rare breed of actor who is crazy about cinema. His entire focus is always on the betterment of the project. He gets so involved in the script that sometimes the lines between Nana the person and the character he plays, get blurred. Every take of Nana is different. He actually offers a buffet of choices within the given brief and parameters. This kind of commitment is a rarity in these days of quick fix fame. As an actor it makes me proud that Nana Patekar and I belong to the same profession. It was sheer magic to see his character unfold on screen with every single shot," Pallavi shared.
Anupam Kher and 'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda are also a part of 'The Vaccine War'.
