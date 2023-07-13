Nani, Mrunal Thakur's Telugu film is titled 'Hi Nanna'

ANI
Hyderabad, July 13
The new poster and title of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Telugu film have been unveiled.
On Thursday, Mrunal took to Instagram and shared that her project with Nani is titled 'Hi Nanna'.
"The wait is over! Here's a peek into our cute little world of #HiNanna. Can't wait for you all to witness this heartwarming story unfold on the big screen," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Nani also took to social media and shared the update with his fans and followers.
"Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna. She calls me that. Not the little one," he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Going by the film's glimpse, 'Hi Nanna' is tipped to be an emotional family entertainer, with Nani playing the role of a father. In the poster, The little girl sitting on Nani's shoulders gives a flying kiss to Mrunal standing behind them. While Nani seems busy, Mrunal catches the kiss with a beautiful smile on her face.
Shouryuv has directed the film.
The film will hit the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 21 this year.
