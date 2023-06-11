Naomi Watts confirms her marriage to Billy Crudup on Instagram

ANI

Washington, June 11

British Actor Naomi Watts confirmed her marriage to American actor Billy Crudup by sharing a wedding day photo on Instagram.

The 'King Kong' star took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself and Billy Crudup in front of the Manhattan courthouse on Sunday. She captioned the post, "Hitched!"

The couple can be seen smiling wide for the camera as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

Billy was photographed with Watts wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and a band on his ring finger.

On the other hand, Watts can be seen wearing a gold wedding band and a white Oscar de la Renta gown.

The 'Gypsy' actor also shared an Instagram story where she and Billy can be seen smiling for a selfie. She wrote, "Hubby."

Watts was spotted out and about in New York City in April with a huge diamond on her left ring finger. When she wore the ring on the same finger during an appearance, where Hoda Kotb drew attention to her new bling, the excursion prompted engagement rumours, as per Page Six. The mostly quiet couple has been romantically linked since 2017 when they co-created the Netflix comedy Gipsy, but they didn't make their relationship public until over five years later, in February 2022, when they made their red-carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.Watts has highlighted her affection for her darling, Billy on Instagram since then, most recently in July 2022, when she wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji and a selfie of the couple travelling together.

