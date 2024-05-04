Naqiyah Haji from Shaitani Rasmein recently performed a special dance sequence in the show

Naqiyah Haji, who is a part of the show Shaitani Rasmein, recently performed a special dance sequence.
Naqiyah says, “Dancing has forever been my greatest passion. I’m particularly thrilled about filming this special sequence where, in a character as Nikki, I perform a dance to divert Chaaya Dayan’s attention. Meanwhile, my character’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law, portrayed by Richa Soni and Surbhi Shukla, respectively, embark on a mission to uncover Chaaya Dayan’s hidden past to ultimately defeat her. Balancing my acting commitments with my love for dancing has always been challenging due to my hectic shooting schedule. But I’m absolutely thrilled about this sequence, as it allowed me to reconnect with my passion. It was an incredibly enjoyable experience, and I felt genuinely happy throughout, from rehearsals to performing in front of the camera.”
