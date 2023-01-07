Nargis Fakhri begins 2023 with Pyaase and she says it was a blast

Mumbai, January 7
Actress Nargis Fakhri starts 2023 with her new music video titled 'Pyaase'. She said that working on it was "glamourous".
The actress also shared the big reveal on her social media with the caption: "Tune in now to get hooked. It was a blast shooting this one with @iambohemia and @preetinderofficial." Sharing her experience shooting the music video she said: "The experience was glamorous, fun and a memorable one. I'm so excited to see fans double tapping our efforts on all social media platforms. I was waiting eagerly to share this 'Pyaase' with everyone." 'Pyaase' is sung by Bohemia and preetinder, Music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are written by Param.
Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rockstar'. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller 'Madras Cafe' and starred in the commercially successful comedies 'Main Tera Hero', 'Spy' and 'Housefull 3'.
The 43-year-old actress was last seen in 'Torbaaz', an action thriller film directed by Girish Malik. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a medical professional that lost his wife and son while he was placed in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev play other prominent characters.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare
Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody
The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...
Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan
Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command
Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...