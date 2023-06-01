Nargis Fakhri begins shooting for her next project in Varanasi

ANI

Nargis Fakhri has commenced shooting for her next project. The yet-to-be-announced project went on the floors recently in Varanasi.

On Wednesday, treating her fans with glimpses of her exciting new journey, Nargis posted Instagram stories from the shoot location. She captioned the first picture, “Waiting for the next shoot,” where the Madras Cafe actress can be seen relaxing in a camp.

She also posted a video from the streets of Varanasi and wrote, “#shootlife @3:41.” In another story, she shared a picture of graffiti from the streets of Varanasi. “I love all of these beautiful murals”, she wrote.

Recently, she was featured in a music video, titled Fayaah Fayaah, alongside singer Guru Randhawa. Nargis also shared her experience working on the music video.