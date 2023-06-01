Nargis Fakhri begins shooting for her next project in Varanasi

Nargis Fakhri has commenced shooting for her next project. The yet-to-be-announced project went on the floors recently in Varanasi.
On Wednesday, treating her fans with glimpses of her exciting new journey, Nargis posted Instagram stories from the shoot location. She captioned the first picture, “Waiting for the next shoot,” where the Madras Cafe actress can be seen relaxing in a camp.
She also posted a video from the streets of Varanasi and wrote, “#shootlife @3:41.” In another story, she shared a picture of graffiti from the streets of Varanasi. “I love all of these beautiful murals”, she wrote.
Recently, she was featured in a music video, titled Fayaah Fayaah, alongside singer Guru Randhawa. Nargis also shared her experience working on the music video.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...