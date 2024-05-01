 Narinderpal Singh Chandok has given the tried and tested comedy genre a miss to showcase the sombre side of Punjab with his debut Punjabi movie Jaspal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Narinderpal Singh Chandok has given the tried and tested comedy genre a miss to showcase the sombre side of Punjab with his debut Punjabi movie Jaspal

Narinderpal Singh Chandok has given the tried and tested comedy genre a miss to showcase the sombre side of Punjab with his debut Punjabi movie Jaspal

Narinderpal Singh Chandok has given the tried and tested comedy genre a miss to showcase the sombre side of Punjab with his debut Punjabi movie Jaspal


Sheetal

French-Indian documentary director, Narinderpal Singh Chandok embraces his Punjabi roots with his feature film debut, Jaspal. The film was recently screened at the Art Gallery, Alliance Francaise (AF), Chandigarh. In talks with the regional OTT platform Chaupal to release it for the Punjabi audiences, his film will also be showcased at AF centres of Kolkata and Lucknow.

I am deeply connected to my mother tongue, Punjabi, and also exposed to world cinema while residing in France.

Chandok’s notable documentaries

  • El Seed, Behind the Calligraphy (2020)
  • Penjab, India (2019)
  • Wudang, China (2018)
  • Christmas Time in Pakistan (2014)
  • Irezumi, The Japanese Art Of Tattoo (2013)

Born in Delhi in 1971, Chandok moved to France during the 80s with his family. He has directed as many as 35 documentaries during the past 18 years. Each of them was broadcast on several TV channels like France 5, Ushuaïa TV, Discovery Channel Asia and TV5 Monde.

Ask him if working in a feature film was different and Chandok calls it a lot more challenging than documentary filmmaking. “When you approach a subject from a documentary angle, the idea is to showcase the truth and you simply have to start shooting. But a feature film is another world altogether, as you have to work along with many people, including the writers, producers and technical staff. To manage all that is challenging.”

Long journey

Chandok took five years to complete Jaspal and when he posted the trailer on YouTube, he got both positive and negative feedback. He explains, “There would always be people who would not understand where you are coming from and what the story wants to convey, but that wouldn’t stop me from doing what I want. I wouldn’t like to believe that shooting in Punjab, India, staying away from my family and working this hard on a project isn’t worth it. Change is always repelled, but this sure is different from regular cinema that Punjabi audiences usually watch in theatres.”

It’s always tough to choose a person’s name for a film’s title, as Chandok did for his debut feature project. “I wanted a name which could be pronounced the same way in major languages, be it Punjabi, French, English, Spanish or any other. And Jaspal comes across as one such name.”

Going global

Chandok is driven by the dream to see a Punjabi film breaking fresh ground in the international market. “At the global level, many perceive us as pendu and do not know about our culture and how deeply we are attached to it, even if we have migrated to different countries. I am fed up with Korean and other language films doing great internationally. If we have a great Punjabi story, we shouldn’t be waiting for Bollywood to make it in Hindi, but rather choose our own language to tell it.”

Shooting in Punjab was also a different ball-game for Chandok. “I like to start on time and finish on time, which came as a surprise for the local staff. It took me time to break the barrier between the director and staff; I like to treat everybody equally,” he says. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

10
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement