Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'

— IANS

The Black Swan star Natalie Portman is battling to salvage her marriage which has been rocked by allegations that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, has cheated on her with a younger woman. The 41-year-old Oscar winning star has been married to 45-year-old dancer and choreographer Benjamin, who is French, since 2012.

Together the couple shares two children, 11-year-old son Aleph, and six-year-old daughter Amalia, who they have raised in both Paris and Los Angeles. However, the marriage between the Hollywood star and her dancer husband has been rocked by reports he cheated on her with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Etienne.

A source said, “They are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family. She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is protecting the kids.”

Reports suggest their marriage has been on the rocks since November last year. While the release of her latest film at Cannes Film Festival sparked further speculation as many noted that Benjamin was nowhere to be seen on the red carpets while Natalie was out promoting the film. Photographs later emerged showing Benjamin and Natalie kissing in public while in Paris following the Cannes festival.