Natalie Portman hasn't bought a single animal products in 20 years

IANS

Actress Natalie Portman hasn’t purchased or “used any leather or fur or animal products in the past 20 years.” The Star Wars actress is passionate about a vegan lifestyle and is a prominent animal rights campaigner.

She no longer buys new clothes unless absolutely necessary. “I haven’t bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years. I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items,” she shared.

She has been a vegetarian since she was nine years old and went vegan in 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book Eating Animals.

The 41-year-old actress is committed to passing on those values to her children, Aleph and Amalia, who she has with her husband Benjamin Millepied. She is also educating them about climate change.