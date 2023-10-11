Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani completes 700 episodes

Anupama Solanki is elated as her show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has completed 700 episodes. Sharing her joy with us she says, “I don’t have words for this. It is a great achievement for me and our production house Story Square. It is not easy to complete 700 episodes. I am extremely happy to be a part of this show. These days, TV shows are shutting down in three to four months but we completed 700 episodes that’s a huge achievement. ”

She adds, “I am so glad that I am playing lots of shades in this show, which started with a vamp, mixed with comedy and a grey shade.”