Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi join cast of Superman: Legacy

Hollywood actors Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi are all set to join the cast of DC Comics Superman: Legacy. According to reports, Fillion will portray the role of Guy Gardner with Merced as Hawkgirl and Gathegi as Mister Terrific. David Corenswet will play Clark Kent aka Superman, as previously announced, with Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest Lois Lane.
DC co-boss James Gunn is directing the film from his own script, which is based on Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s DC characters. Safran is the executive producer.
