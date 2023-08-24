National Awards: ‘Rocketry — The Nambi Effect’ is best feature film, acting honours to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Hindi film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” on Thursday won the National Award for best feature film while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress prize for their roles in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Mimi”, respectively.

South superstar Allu Arjun was judged the best actor for the Telugu film “Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)”.

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan during a promotional event for his film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. PTI file

The National Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

The National Film Award for best director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film “Godavari”.

Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for “Mimi” and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for “The Kashmir Files”.

“The Kashmir Files”, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

The award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to the Telugu version of the multilingual film “RRR”.

