Nav Bajwa to romance Rashmi Desai in ‘Chambe Di Booti’

Chandigarh, June 5

Pollywood actor Nav Bajwa is all set to romance popular television actor Rashmi Desai in his upcoming movie ‘Chambe Di Booti’, a romantic comedy scheduled to release in 2024.

The duo will appear together on the big screen for first time and their fans are excited about the fresh pairing.

The film is written and directed by Nav Bajwa, who will be seen in the lead role alongside Rashmi Desai and Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

‘Chambe Di Booti’ also stars Yograj Singh, Virjesh Hirjee, Paramveer Singh, Neena Bundhel and Amitoj Garg.

The team says it is going to be a light romantic comedy with the right amount of romance, humour and entertainment packed together. The music is composed by Money Aujhla who guarantees some melodious songs full of love and emotions.

To be doing a romantic comedy, Nav Bajwa says, “I have acted in 16 films so far and they are all action or drama movies. ‘Chambe Di Booti’ is my first purely romantic movie and I am looking forward to work with Rashmi.”

This will be Nav Bajwa’s 6th film as a director and 5th as a writer.

‘Chambe Di Booti’ is produced by Virender Bhalla and will be released under Image International Film in association with Advance Picture Motions.

The film is being shot in Scotland and England and will be released in two languages, Hindi and Punjabi.

