Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar wins hearts at Indian Idol

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 13 is back. After the dhamakedaar auditions that took place in 11 cities, the show marks return of the ‘ultimate trio’ judges and television’s charming host. Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar received a standing ovation from the judges.
A shocked Himesh Reshammiya mentioned how Navdeep can judge Indian Idol after them. Not only this but Vishal Dadlani was seen removing his footwear as a mark of respect towards Navdeep and the lineage he comes from, the famous Wadali Brothers.
Meanwhile, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu and Kashmir made a lasting impression on the judges.
