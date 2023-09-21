Navika Kotia talks about her comeback project, Kyunki...Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

As a first-time lead in the show, do you find yourself under pressure?

The pressure is natural, but with the backing of my supportive team and family, including Manasi ma’am, I am confident of our success. It’s a team effort and while I’ll give my all as Kesar, I believe our collective hard work in entertaining the audience will pay off.

Tell us something about your character and what convinced you to essay the role of Kesar?

I have been a part of a few films and quite a bit of TV over the years and I have essayed several interesting characters. However, my character of Kesar in Kyunki…Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is quite different from what I have played before, and honestly, I relate to her on quite a few levels.

What kind of preparation have you done to get into the skin of the character?

Kesar is an elegant and poised young woman, carrying herself with dignity and grace. On the other hand, I’m bubbly and exuberant as a person. To convincingly portray Kesar, I consciously modulate my energy, adjust my tone and body language to bring out her milder essence.

Tell us about your bond with your co-stars.

I’m truly lucky to work with such skilled co-stars. Learning from this experienced team is exciting, not just for this show but for my future growth too. Despite initial nerves for my first lead role in Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, the warm reception from the cast and crew erased my anxieties.

How has your experience been as a child artiste?

Throughout my career as an actor, be it as a child artiste or now, I’ve experienced various phases that have influenced my perception about the entertainment industry. One significant aspect that stands out is the level of guidance and support I received as a child actor. My mentors, who were professional actors, and my directors, provided me with invaluable guidance.

How was your experience shooting with the late actress Sridevi?

Working with Sridevi ma’am in my debut film was surreal. She guided and encouraged me. Experience is the true wealth and she made me believe in its power. Her advice to prioritize quality over quantity stuck with me. Now, starring in my first lead TV show, I recall her teachings. I aspire to honour her legacy.