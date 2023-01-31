Navin Prabhakar opens up about his Marathi film, Soham

Navin Prabhakar is looking forward to the release of his Marathi film Soham, directed by Datta Bhandare.

Elaborating further, he says, “The plot of this film is westernised English education. If we bring richness to our languages, that will be a commendable thing. The school where I was shooting, there were students who were 12 or 13 and they were fighting in Sanskrit. Can you imagine that?”

Talking about balancing Marathi and Hindi projects, he says, “I think balancing the two is easy because I am comfortable in both the languages. There is just a thin line between Marathi and Hindi language. The Marathi industry has flourished in the recent years.”