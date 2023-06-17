Navjot Singh Sidhu is doing everything to 'heal' cancer-stricken wife Navjot Kaur, vacationing in Palampur

Chandigarh, June 17
Navjot Singh Sidhu, a former leader of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, has a flair for venturing into new areas of life. After being released from prison in a case involving road rage, he is now spending time with his cancer-stricken wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.
He recently celebrated his wife Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s birthday with friends and family.
Happy Birthday Noni…….. May the almighty bless you with a life full of bliss @DrDrnavjotsidhu !! pic.twitter.com/VcrSojz2n9— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 15, 2023
Now, he is spending some time with his family and friends at Palampur's stunning tea gardens. On Twitter, Sidhu shared pictures from his travels. Along with the photos, Sidhu wrote, “It is worth millions of dollars to look at the brighter side of life…….. fresh air , clean spring water, vegetables bereft of toxins……. at the tea gardens of Palampur.……. blissful!!”
It is worth millions of dollars to look at the brighter side of life…….. fresh air , clean spring water, vegetables bereft of toxins……. at the tea gardens of Palampur.……. blissful !! pic.twitter.com/h1vUHqxssc— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 16, 2023
Navjot Kaur also shared photos from the trip to thank her family.
She wrote, “When your husband and family are hell-bent on healing you…”
When your husband and family are bent upon healing ❤️🩹 you #Palampur # Dak Bungalow #State guest. pic.twitter.com/cs1q6oOy7n— DR NAVJOT SIDHU (@DrDrnavjotsidhu) June 17, 2023
Navjot Sigh Sidhu has also posted a video in which he can be seen humming a song along with his friends. He wrote, “It is in such moments of life that happiness is boundless ……..”
It is in such moments of life that happiness is boundless …….. pic.twitter.com/BHfmUZqk3a— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 17, 2023
As soon as Sidhu posted the video on social media, netizens wished for the speedy recovery of his wife.
Recently, Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with 2nd stage cancer. She got herself operated in a hospital in Mohali a week before Sidhu’s release. Later, she also posted that she could not wait for Sidhu’s release because her cancer was invasive. After that she underwent two rounds of chemotherapies.
Now, Navjot Singh Sidhu is giving moral support to his wife at this time of pain.
