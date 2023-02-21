Nawazuddin Siddiqui accused of abandoning house help in Dubai

Troubles for Nawazuddin Siddiqui don’t seem to end. Amidst the divorce controversy and property battle with wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin has now been accused of abandoning his house help in Dubai. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is representing Aaliya, took to Twitter on February 19 and posted a video of Nawazuddin’s house help by the name Sapna Robin Masih.
In the video, Sapna breaks down while narrating her ordeal that she is all alone in Dubai with no food or money. She says that her salary was cut under the pretext of visa fees.
In another tweet, the advocate shed light on Sapna’s wrongful hiring and claimed that she was hired as a sales manager but has been taking care of the actor’s children in Dubai. Nawazuddin left her “without any food or money for her survival,” Rizwan Siddiquee alleged while seeking help from concerned authorities.
While it remains to be seen if it’s just another pawn in husband-and-wife allegation and cross allegation, Siddiqui’s legal team is yet to respond on the matter.
Meanwhile, we hear that the team members of Nawazuddin Siddiqui are making arrangements for bringing Sapna back to India.
