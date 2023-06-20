Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends kissing scene with Avneet Kaur in 'Tiku Weds Sheru': 'Shah Rukh Khan continues to...'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 20

'Tiku Weds Sheru' makers unveiled its official trailer on June 14. The film, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has sparked a social media firestorm due to a kissing scene in the trailer. Many people find it difficult to believe that 49-year-old Nawazuddin kissed Avneet, who turned 21 in October of last year.

Soon after the teaser was released, netizens began to question the enormous age difference between the lead pair and their casting as lovers in the film. Some even slammed Kangana Ranaut for including a kiss scene between the actors.

However in a recent interview with India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui addressed the issue and defended the kissing scene, stating that romance is ageless and the only problem is that the young men have no romance left.

He asked, "Why will there be a problem?"

The actor said, "Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’. They don't know romance."

Siddiqui added, “Everything today happens on Whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?"

However, this is not the first time the film's casting has received scepticism. The project, which was set to star Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan Khan, was cancelled after director Sai Kabir Srivastav fell gravely ill for more than three years. Kangana stated that when the filmmaker returned to work on the script, Irrfan died in April 2020. Later, critics were sceptical when Siddiqui and Kaur were announced as the leading couple.

'Tiku Weds Sheru', directed by Sai Kabir Shrivastva and produced by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 23.

