Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to estranged wife Aaliya's allegations, 'she has dragged kids in this drama to blackmail me'

Mumbai, March 6

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally broken his silence and responded to the allegations against him made by his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. She has accused him of using his power to take custody of her children and of raping her.

Recently, she shared a video from outside her bungalow stating that she is not allowed to enter his house. Nawazuddin wrote a long post on his Instagram handle with the caption: "This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions." He wrote: "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence..The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos." Nawazuddin added a few points while opening up about his relationship with his estranged wife.

He wrote further: "There are few points, I would like to express- 1. First of all me and Aaliya do not stay together since several years, we are already divorced but we definitely had an understanding only for our kids.

2. Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it's been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai.

3. She had abandoned the kids in Dubai for last 4 months before calling them here on pretext of demanding money. On an average, she is been paid approx 10 Lakhs per month for past 2 years and 5-7 lakhs per month before moving to Dubai with my children, excluding the school fees, medical, travel, and other leisure activities. I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids." He continued: "She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably. She only wants more money and hence filed numerous cases against  me and my mother & it's her routine, she has done the same in the past and withdraws the case when paid as per her demand." While explaining about her allegations of not being allowed to enter the house, he added: "Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house? I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn't she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing. She has dragged the kids in this drama and she is doing all this to simply blackmail me, malign my reputation. Her intent to spoil my career and fulfil her illegitimate demands." He concluded: "Last but not the least- Any parent on this planet will never want their kids to miss out on their studies or hamper their future, they will always try to give their best of the best possible things. Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary. Love is not to hold one back, but to let one fly in the right direction."

IANS

 

