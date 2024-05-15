Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his experience of working with Aamir Khan, says ‘we have a bond of mutual respect, unspoken understanding’

IANS

Mumbai, May 15

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has shared his experience of working with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in ‘Sarfarosh’ and ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’.

The film ‘Sarfarosh’, which recently clocked 25 years of its release, saw Nawaz in a small role when he is interrogated by the cops from Aamir’s team. From that scene with his humble beginnings in Bollywood, Nawaz went on to work with Aamir in ‘Talaash’.

Recalling his experiences on the sets of both the films, Nawaz said, “Sharing the screen with Aamir in both Sarfarosh and Talaash has been a remarkable journey. Off the sets, our bond was just as strong, full of mutual respect and an unspoken understanding.”

He further mentioned, “Aamir’s dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. Our discussions often went beyond scripts and scenes, we loved discussing cinema”.

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s career has flourished, earning him accolades and a dedicated fan base. He has come a long way carving a niche for himself and cultivating a loyal fanbase given the success of his films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Kick’, ‘Manto’ and others.

