Shehnaaz Gill collaborates with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

ANI
Mumbai, June 26
Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill are collaborating for the new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the poster of the song and wrote a beautiful caption in Hindi.
He wrote, "Mai pagal hu, aur bahut pagal, Par ye bhi baat hai ke dil sacha hai. Cheen to leta tujhko sare aam mai, Par masla ye hai ke shohar tera aadmi acha hai"
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actor is sharing screenspace with Shehnaaz for the first time. BPraak has sung Nawazuddin's 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai' from the album 'Zohrajabeen'. It will be released on July 3. Nawazuddin's fisrt musical album's song was 'Baarish Ki Jaaye'. After this, the actor is coming back with 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'.
Nawazuddin is known for his roles in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'The Lunchbox', 'Raman Raghav 2.0' 'Manto', 'Badlapur', among others.
Apart from this, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films, which includes 'Noorani Chehra', 'Haddi', and 'Adbhut'.
#Instagram #Maharashtra #Mumbai #nawazuddin siddiqui #shehnaaz gill
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh
Says India wants to resolve border issue with China peaceful...
Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked
The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...
Pakistani Army's top 3 officers sacked for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence
Imran Khan’s party workers had vandalised over 20 military i...
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur
Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...
Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab
He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30