Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the challenge to play 'Haddi' and Harika in his next

ANI
Mumbai, August 7
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Haddi'.
On Monday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.
Directed by the debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, 'Haddi' will be out on ZEE5 soon.
Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, 'Haddi' is an enthralling crime revenge drama that showcases Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a different avatar.
Here's the poster:
View this post on Instagram
As per a statement, in the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman, demonstrating his remarkable versatility.
Sharing more details about 'Haddi', director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, "Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal's psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that 'Haddi' exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience".
