Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya shares pic with mystery man: 'Don't I have the right to be happy?'

Aaliya says she has found happiness again

Aaliya's shares a picture with a man she calls her friend. Instagram/ aaliyanawazuddin



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 6

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the headlines recently due to his family issues. The actor's ex-wife Aaliya previously accused him and his family of harassment during their divorce. After a few months of separation, now Aaliya posted a photo with a mystery man whom she introduced as her friend.

She wrote: “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured.

But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be.

However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all.

Don’t I have the right to be happy?

Here's the post:

When Aaliya uploaded this post on Instagram, her comments were flooded with a lot of responses. Many congratulated Aaliya.

A user wrote, "Yes, everyone has the right to be happy, I wish you all the love and happiness in life, stay blessed."

Another one commented, “Allah apko bahut khushiya de amen.”

But some also mocked Aaliya and labelled her a gold-digger because of her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiui.

A user wrote, “Ye nawaz bhai ko blackmail kr ke paisa loot kr Maze kr rahi hai..”

Another one wrote,” Be careful bro she's a gold digger . Get out from her before it's too late.”

Concerning the mystery man, Aaliya previously revealed her connection and indicated that she met the new love of her life, who is from Italy. Both met each other in Dubai.

