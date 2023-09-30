Nayanthara gets all lovey-dovey with hubby Vignesh Shivan, 'just bliss'

New Delhi, September 30
Nayanthara, who is basking in the massive success of 'Jawan', has taken to X, going starry-eyed with love in pictures with her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, in their home.
Nayanthara took to her X (formerly Twitter), and said: “Just Blisss #WikkiNayan”
The pictures showed the two cuddling in their house sitting on their sofas and smiling while playfully fooling around with one another.
Just 🫶🏻 Blisss 😇 #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/KFHza2o1OG— Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) September 29, 2023
The actress and the director have become one of the most liked and loved couples on social media, something which the two have never shied away from.
The Malayalam megastar and the Tamil filmmaker have a relationship that has been built on the foundations of mutual respect, liking, good chemistry, and strong support for each other.
The star couple have embarked on a new journey together in their professional lives as they have mutually launched their new skincare brand, something which Nayanthara is extensively promoting on her social media.
Vignesh also posted a heartfelt note to his wife and shared the lovely photos.
"We have a strategic plan and It's called doing things! Big love to my hustle Partner, My life partner, and my business partner! Love you my thangam. God told me that .. all the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let's keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams !! Stepping into a new world and it looks good already!"
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The two first met during the shooting of their first collaboration, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.
Later, it was revealed the two registered their marriage in 2016, after almost a year of dating.
In 2022, the couple welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulag with whom the duo celebrated their first Onam in 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington