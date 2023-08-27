Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate 1st Onam with twins, share adorable pictures

IANS

Chennai, August 27

Veteran Tamil actress Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Onam with their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, whom they welcomed via surrogacy in October, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran filmmaker shared the photos and captioned: "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam. #GodBless. As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

The couple was all dressed in white while sitting, with everyone dressed up in traditional attire. The twins Uyir and Ulagam were wearing small dhotis with gold necklaces.

Nayanthara donned a traditional Kasavu (traditional Kerala woven handloom cloth) salwar kameez for the festivities while Vignesh was seen wearing a Kasavu white shirt and dhoti.

In the photos, the couple's twin sons are seen sitting in front of a traditional Onam sadya (traditional Onam meal) with lots of delicacies on banana leaf plates.

The filmmaker also shared two photos of himself with Nayanthara which showcased their heartfelt romance and married life.

He captioned the post: "In our very simple, beautiful life!”

“A beautiful, simple moment which feels special. ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Onam is a traditional Kerala festival.

Nayanthara began dating Vignesh back in 2015 after their collaboration in the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', before getting hitched and tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram in 2022.

Nayanthara is currently scheduled to act in the Atlee directed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Jawan' alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Sunil Grover.

Vignesh last directed the Tamil film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and recently provided the lyrics for the Rajinikanth- starrer film ‘Jailer' song ‘Rathamaarey'.

