Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding film teaser out; watch an intimate look into couple's life ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

ANI
Mumbai, August 9
South superstar Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two months ago and soon after their wedding pictures came out, fans went crazy!
Fans are in for another treat by the couple as they can see their entire wedding ceremony online.
Nayanthara and Vignesh's dreamy wedding will soon broadcast on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary. Not just this, the couple will also be seen talking about their journey of finding each other, falling in love, and much more.
Netflix just released the first look teaser of the documentary- ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India's official account captioned the video, "A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh's fairytale wedding...BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!"
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The couple can be seen in the video narrating their journey from falling in love to tying the knot. Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other.
On July 21, Netflix had officially announced the documentary, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.
Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami said, "Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Menon and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."
Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...