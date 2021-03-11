Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding film teaser out; watch an intimate look into couple's life ‘Beyond the Fairytale’

ANI

Mumbai, August 9

South superstar Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two months ago and soon after their wedding pictures came out, fans went crazy!

Fans are in for another treat by the couple as they can see their entire wedding ceremony online.

Nayanthara and Vignesh's dreamy wedding will soon broadcast on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary. Not just this, the couple will also be seen talking about their journey of finding each other, falling in love, and much more.

Netflix just released the first look teaser of the documentary- ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India's official account captioned the video, "A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh's fairytale wedding...BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!"

Check it out:

The couple can be seen in the video narrating their journey from falling in love to tying the knot. Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other.

On July 21, Netflix had officially announced the documentary, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Netflix India Series Head Tanya Bami said, "Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Menon and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh."

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

