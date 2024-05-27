Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia makes history with Cannes Grand Prix win for All We Imagine As Light

PTI

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as her drama All We Imagine As Light clinched the prestigious Grand Prix Award. The film, marking Kapadia’s directorial debut, secured its place in cinematic lore as the first Indian film in three decades and the first ever by an Indian women director to grace the festival’s main competition. Receiving thunderous applause, the film’s screening garnered an eight-minute standing ovation.

Set against the backdrop of a bustling city, All We Imagine As Light is the story of Prabha, a nurse, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she receives a mysterious gift from her estranged husband.

All We Imagine As Light stands as an Indo-French collaboration, co-produced by Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.

The film marks the feature film debut of Payal Kapadia. Before this, she won the Golden Eye award at Cannes for her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing.

India shining

It was a triple feat for Indian talent at Cannes with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know by FTII student Chidananda S Naik, and Anasuya Sengupta of The Shameless fame winning major awards in each of the three competitive sections of the prestigious gala.

The 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival concluded on Saturday evening.

Congratulations!

Members of the Indian film industry have been beaming with joy ever since they learnt about Payal winning the Grand Prix Award.

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations #PayalKapadia and team #allweimagineaslight .. first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix.”

Kiara Advani also extended heartfelt greetings to the team of All We Imagine As Light. “Congratulationsss,” she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari also gave a shout out to All We Imagine As Light film. “At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible county seems to get amplified, here is an independent film by a first time director that wins the Grand Prix honour at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement. This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India. It may happen again, but not without the impact of #Payalkapadia’s spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all her glory, and on Her own terms... What a moment,” Aditi wrote on Instagram.

Taking to X, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival! .. what an honour for her and her team. It seems to be India’s year at Cannes. This is the 3rd, but the biggest award to Indian Cinema this year.” — ANI &