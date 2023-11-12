Neeharika Roy on her acting journey

The lead actress of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Neeharika Roy, has impressed everyone with her acting skills. But acting was not something that she wanted to pursue.

Neeharika, who belongs to a family of engineers, wanted to become a doctor but destiny had other plans for her. In fact, it was her parents, who wanted her to try her luck in the entertainment industry.

Neeharika says, “I come from a family of engineers, and keeping that in mind, I always wanted to choose a different profession, hence, I wanted to become a doctor. But life doesn’t always happen according to our plans and that’s how acting happened to me. In my childhood, I have been inclined towards extracurricular activities and that is why my parents asked me to try my luck in acting. I gave a few auditions and fortunately, I got selected in the very first audition I gave. I never thought of becoming an actor but here I am today. I would like to thank all who have accepted me and showered their love on me.”