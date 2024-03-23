Neeharika Roy on her avatar in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Neeharika Roy is thrilled about the leap and the evolution of Radha’s character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Remarkably, Neeharika embraces both her traditional and modern avatars quite well, highlighting the versatility and strength of her character.
Neeharika said, “The new look as Radhika is a refreshing change, allowing me to explore a different side of Radha. I loved portraying the simplicity and grace of her traditional look, but the contemporary style adds a new layer to her personality. Both the looks hold a special place in my heart, and I believe the audience will connect with the journey of Radhika as she navigates through life in a more liberated and explicit way.”
