Neeharika Roy revamps her make-up room

Actress Neeharika Roy has recently revamped her make-up room into her favourite colour, yellow, from the dressing table to the bed sheet, the pillow, and everything else.
Neeharika says, “Makeup rooms are undoubtedly one of the most important elements for every actor. I have loved my makeup room ever since I transformed it. Now it feels like a home away from home. I have kept a lot of soft toys and have also added a few frames that are all about motivation to start my day with positivity. I love the yellow colour; hence, I have everything yellow in it. I spend a lot of time in my make-up room as I practice my lines and scenes there. Thus, I decided to transform it into my own comfortable space.”
