Neeharika Roy turns a yoga teacher

Neeharika Roy, who is playing Radha in Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, learnt yoga in school and is thoroughly enjoying shooting a yoga sequence.

Neeharika Roy said, “I have been learning yoga since my school days. It was compulsory for all of us to attend that period. I didn’t understand the value of it then, but now I do. It is one of the best ways to improve strength, balance and flexibility. I don’t get to practice as much as I used to, but I am glad that we are shooting this scene where I am teaching yoga in the show. I hope it inspires our viewers. When I got to know that I needed to portray the role of a yoga teacher, I really got excited as it gives me a chance to practice what I preach on screen.”

While Neeharika is having the gala time teaching yoga, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Radha and Mohan will save Gungun (Reeza Chaudhary) from Damini’s evil plan to kill her in an accident.