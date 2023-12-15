Neelu Vaghela in negative role

Colors’ upcoming show Mera Balam Thanedaar ropes in veteran actor Neelu Vaghela in the role of Bhawani Chundawat, who is a cunning politician and the rival of Veer’s family.
Neelu says, “By stepping aboard Mera Balam Thanedaar, I got a chance to essay a negative role for the first time and it was a challenge for me. It feels great to be embodying a villain at this juncture of my career. Hailing from Rajasthan, I find a natural connection to the narrative of the show. I am portraying the character of Bhawani Chundawat who is going to bring a storm into the lives of Veer and Bulbul. She is admired by people and known for her strength as a sly politician, who makes calculated moves to get her way and keeps a close watch on Veer’s family. I hope that viewers will embrace me in this character.”
