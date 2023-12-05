Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff team up

Prime Video recently announced their upcoming Hindi Original movie, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, which is written and directed by Vijay Maurya and produced under the banner of Made in Maurya. The streaming service struck all the right chords to build the anticipation among the audiences by bringing back two phenomenal actors, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, together.

The powerful duo was last seen in a short film, Khujli, eight years ago, which showcased a middle-aged couple’s secret desires and hidden fantasies. Mast Mein Rehne Ka also features Monika Panwar, Abhishek Chauhan, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik. It will stream on Prime Video from December 8.