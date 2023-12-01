Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff's slice-of-life film ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka' to release on December 8

IANS

Mumbai, December 1

After starring in the 2017 short film 'Khujli', Bollywood veterans Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are all set to star in the upcoming slice-of-life film ‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka', which will start streaming from December 8.

The film also features Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawantand Faisal Malik. It will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on December 8. Written and directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.

The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.

Brimming with numerous relatable moments, the narrative captures the essence of human experience, and we are confident that the film will strike a chord with audiences of all age groups.

Director Vijay Maurya, said: “I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life's intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai.

“In their quest to lead life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I'm confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”

