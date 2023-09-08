 Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan enjoy set 'friendship goals', check out their picture from 'girls night out' : The Tribune India

  Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan enjoy set 'friendship goals', check out their picture from 'girls night out'

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan enjoy set 'friendship goals', check out their picture from 'girls night out'

'Nights out. After lights out. Is what it's all about', writes Soni Razdan

Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan enjoy set 'friendship goals', check out their picture from 'girls night out'

Anu Ranjan, Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan. ANI



Mumbai, September 8

Actors Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta and film producer Anu Ranjan went on a girls' night out.

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to drop a picture.

She wrote, "Nights out. After lights out. Is what it's all about. With my girls @neena_gupta @anuranjan1010 life wouldn't be as 'life-ly' without you."

Soni Razdan looked stunning in a pink costume in the photo, while Anu Ranjan chose a black outfit. Neena Gupta was dressed in a brown dress with a white shrug. They were all smiles for the camera.

Neena also reshared the post in her Instagram stories.

As soon as the 'Raazi' actor posted the clip, the followers and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Rochelle Rao commented, "Love this! You ladies are goals." "Pretty girls all in a row," a fan wrote.

Another commented, "Friendship goals."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan is known for her work on films such as 'Raazi', 'Saaransh', 'Nazar', and 'Daddy'. Soni Razdan is married to Mahesh Bhatt and has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

She will be seen in 'Pippa' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

Neena, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Lust Stories 2'. She will be seen in 'Metro In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

#Instagram #Mumbai

