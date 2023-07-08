Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan is about a mother and her daughter, who face the challenges of life in a red-light area

Colors is set to release a new social drama, Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan, that delves deep into the lives of a mother-daughter duo, Protima and Neerja. These two are determined to rise above societal prejudices and forge a new identity as they navigate the challenges of life in Asia’s biggest red-light area, Sonagachi.

Produced by Sunshine Productions, Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan will premiere on July 10.

Kamya Panjabi, who is all set to play the role of Didun, says, “In this show, I will be stepping into the character of Didun, the maharani of Sonagachi. Didun’s relationship with Neerja and her mother, Protima, is complex. What excites me about the character is the way it has been written with multiple layers to her personality. She sees the world in black and white, but her character possesses multiple shades.”

Aastha Sharma, who will be essaying the role of Neerja, says, “I am thrilled about essaying the titular role in the show. Neerja is like most daughters in every sense except that she belongs to an ill-fated place that gets in the way of her aspirations. She is on the receiving end of a lot of judgment, and her never-give-up attitude is her only armour.”

Set to be seen in the role of Abeer, Rajveer Singh says, “My character, Abeer, is the pride of his family and is blessed with an eidetic memory. While he’s working hard to revive his father’s business, he’s also trying to move on from his past. I hope viewers shower immense love and blessings upon us.”