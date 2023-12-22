Neetha Shetty talks about Sony SAB’s show Aangan - Aapno Kaa and how she relates to her character

Can you tell us about your character and what makes her unique in the Sharma family?

I play Deepika, who is the eldest daughter of the Sharma family. She’s strong, confident, career-oriented and kind-hearted. Her exceptional ability to balance her career with family responsibilities sets her apart. Despite being focused on her professional life, she gives equal importance to her family, husband, and sisters. Her uniqueness lies in her capacity to multitask and prioritise everyone in her life.

How do you connect with Deepika’s character?

As an actor, I am a career-oriented woman and connect with Deepika’s drive for success and professional growth. Like her, I also have younger siblings whom I care for while managing my work commitments. What excites me about portraying her is the opportunity to showcase the segment of women who wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to both their careers and their families, striking a balance between the two.

What is the core message of Aangan — Aapno Kaa?

Aangan beautifully captures the bond between a father and his daughters. At its core, the show focuses on the distinctive perspective of Pallavi, the youngest Sharma sister, regarding marriage. By raising the question of why women must relinquish their roles as daughters upon marriage, the show emphasises that Pallavi’s views aren’t wrong; they’re simply unique.

What has been your experience shooting with your co-stars —Mahesh Thakur, Ayushi and Aditi?

Working alongside Mahesh Thakur, Ayushi and Aditi has been a fun ride. I remember the first day we met on the set and we got along so well as if we had known each other for a long time. With both Aditi and Ayushi, we are sisters not just in reel life but also in real life. We have a gala time on the sets. With Mahesh sir, we get to learn a lot as he brings years of experience on the set. We truly are one big family on and off screen.

