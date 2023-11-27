Neeti Mohan professes childhood admiration for Govinda

Singer Neeti Mohan has revealed she is one of the biggest fans of the legendary actor — Govinda, and recalled that when she was a kid she insisted on going and meeting him because she got to know he got injured.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will air its finale episode on Sunday. The top five finalists are — Albert, Nishtha, Sneha, Ranita or Sonia. The finale will be twice as much fun, along with the season judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik, some special guests will be seen gracing the finale episode.
Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, and veteran actress Aruna Irani will grace the finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. The episode will be co-hosted by funnyman Haarsh Limbachiyaa alongside Aditya Narayan.
Speaking about Govinda, Neeti shared, “Since childhood, I have been a huge fan of Govinda ji and I am glad that I got to dance with him on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa today. I just want to tell Govinda ji about this incident that happened when I was a kid.”
